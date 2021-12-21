Ghana to announce provisional Afcon 2021 squad on Tuesday – Kurt Okraku

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku says Black Stars the provisional squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be announced on Tuesday.

Okraku made the revelation on Monday when the association launched their ‘Ghana Football App’ in Accra.



Speaking on the relevance of the App, Okraku said, “With this app, Ghanaian football has experienced a facelift: an essential and effective resolution to global trends and culturally relevant occurrences that impact the Ghanaian football scene”.



‘’The App will be in full swing on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, when the official announcement of Ghana’s provisional squad for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations is made’’ he added.



Ghanasoccernet.com understands that head coach Milovan Rajevac will announce a 26-man squad after rejecting the GFA's proposal to invite 40 players.



Black Stars will commence their preparations in Doha, Qatar on December 23 and will be in the Asian country for a period of three weeks.



They will play three games to give coach Rajevac the opportunity to assess his squad.

Ghana are expected to play a yet to named club side on Tuesday, December 28, before taking on one of the qualified teams on Friday, January 1, 2022, in another friendly.



The team will wrap up their test matches against African Champions Algeria on January 5.



The delayed tournament will start on January 9 with the Black Stars playing their first match the next day against Morocco.



Their next game is against Gabon on January 14 before wrapping up their group stage campaign four days later against debutants Comoros.



The final will be played on February 6.