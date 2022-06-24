Ghana to earn $12m from FIFA before 2022 World Cup begins

Black Stars SC

Ghana eliminates Nigeria from FIFA World Cup playoffs

Ghana is set to receive an amount of $12 million before the start of the FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.



Ghana is among some 32 participating countries to earn an initial $2 million paid by FIFA.



Also, all the countries, before the start of the group stage will earn $10 million as participating fee which takes the sum to $12 million before the tournament kick starts.

Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Tunisia and Morocco are the five nations set to represent Africa on the World Stage.



Ghana rode on the away goal rule to qualify for the World's biggest international showpiece at the expense of Nigeria.



The first leg of the tie ended scoreless at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, meaning Ghana needed a win or scoring draw in Abuja to qualify.



Nigeria who needed a win went down first in the second leg after Francis Uzohu failed to deal with Thomas Partey's powerful shot in 10 minutes.



The Super Eagles reacted from the penalty spot to draw level before halftime but they could not go for the kill in the second half as the game ended 1-1.

The win handed Ghana their fourth qualification to the FIFA World Cup.



The 2022 FIFA World Cup will commence on Monday, November 21 and end on Sunday, 18 December



