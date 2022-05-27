0
Ghana to face Benin in first round of 2022 CHAN qualifiers

Fri, 27 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The draw for the Championship of African Nations qualifiers was held in Cairo on Thursday, May 27, 2022.

Ghana have been paired with Benin in the first round of the qualifiers in the Western Zone B, with the winner set to face Nigeria in the final round of the qualifiers.

The seeding system for the tournament was based on the results of the last three editions of the CHAN tournaments.

The Black stars B will be hoping to qualify to the tournament slated for Algeria in January 2023 after missing out on the last editions.

Coach Annor Walker’s side will host Benin in the first leg encounter on the weekend of July 22-24 with the return fixture slated for the weekend of July 29-31, 2022.

The Black Stars B finished 2nd in Cote D’Ivoire 2009 and South Africa 2014.

