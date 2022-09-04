Ghana to face Brazil in pre-World Cup friendly in France

Ghana will play Brazil in a friendly

The Black Stars of Ghana will play against Brazil in an International friendly next month in Le Havre, France as part of the build-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

The game will take place on Friday, September 23, 2022.



The match will give Coach Otto Addo the platform to continue the assessment of his players in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals in Doha.



Ghana will also take on Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, just four days after playing five times champion Brazil.

Coach Otto Addo's side will play Switzerland in an International friendly before their opening match at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.



The game will take place on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates.



The Black Stars will play Portugal (November 24), South Korea (November 28) and Uruguay (December 2) while Brazil face Serbia (24 November), Switzerland (28 November) and Cameroon (December 2).