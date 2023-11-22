Ghana to get gold refinery - Deputy Lands Minister

Deputy Minister of Land and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, responsible for Mining, Hon. George Mireku Duker has reiterated the openness and commitment of government to collaborate with any country, organization or person to help combat the illegal mining menace which will become the platform that will spur the perfect execution of government’s flagship mining policy which is making Ghana a hub for mining in Africa.

Addressing the press after a meeting with Officials of London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) on Tuesday, 21st November 2023, Mireku Duker made a comment which is consistent with the Ministry and that of government’s position that multi-stakeholder approach is required to win the battle against illegal mining also known as galamsey.



“Whiles the government continue to court International and local support to deal with the menance, it has proactively executed some measures and policies which are already bearing fruits”, he indicated.



Some of these measures as outlined by the Deputy Minister in includes the Community Mining Scheme, Operation Halt II, recruitment of river wardens, purchasing and handing out of mercury free machines also known as Gold Katcha among others.



“They have indicated that they are ready to support us ensure that we have a very sanitized mining industry; that is refreshing, especially because their support will be towards the protection of our river bodies. They have given us experiences from Peru and other countries and that is great”, the Deputy Minister stated.



Another offer from the LBMA delegation is their resolve to establish a Mineral Refinery centre in Ghana.



Duker explained that their offer aligns perfectly with the policy currently being pursued by government which is moving the country from resource production to resource refinery or value addition.

He stated that the government of Ghana will facilitate the establishment of the refinery and encourage Ghanaian partnership to ensure its success.



“Another aspect that is great news is the establishment of small-scale refinery in the country. We will ensure that Ghanaians partner with them to have it established. We want to have a regime where other countries will see Ghana as a hub. Countries like South Africa, South Sudan and others have been here to learn how we been doing our work”, he added.



Mr. Neil Harby, the Chief Technical Officer of LBMA said the LBMA is prepared to make their presence felt in the Ghanaian Mining Small Scale Architecture.



He further stated that his outfit has the Artisanal Small-Scale Mining initiative that aims to establish refineries and protecting the environment through the promotion of responsible small-scale mining activities.



He noted with optimism that the refineries will help develop the communities and contribute to the country’s socio-economic growth .