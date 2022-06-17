0
Menu
Sports

Ghana to host Benin at the Cape Coast stadium after temporal approval by CAF

Cape Coast Stadium1 The Cape Coast stadium

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has been given temporal approval to the Cape Coast stadium for Ghana's CHAN 2023 qualification campaign.

This follows the stadium assessment and inspection process conducted by CAF after a formal notification by the Ghana Football Association a couple of weeks ago.

This was confirmed in a circular released by CAF to various Football Associations or Federations on Friday, June 17, 2022.

The stadium will be further evaluated on Match Days through the CAF Match Command Center (MCC).

The Black Stars B will be hosting their Benin counterparts at the Cape Coast stadium in the 1st Leg of the Preliminary Round on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

The 2nd Leg of this tie will take place a week later at the Stade de l'Amitié General Mathieu Kerekou in Cotonou, Benin.

The winner will advance to the next round where they will face Nigeria which the 1st Leg and 2nd Leg matches scheduled to take place in August and September respectively.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces
Hopeson Adorye slams SP
Adom-Otchere slams Togbe Afede's aide on RTI request
How Court of Appeal Judge resigned over the demolition of his residence
NDC MP for Jomoro confirms she holds Ivorian citizenship - Report
Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband
Come clean, be transparent' – Christian Council to Akufo-Addo
Nat'l Cathedral: 3 pastors to resign - Captain Smart alleges
Afia Schwar deletes controversial video after Nogokpo struck
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t