Ghana to know AFCON 2023 group opponent in March

Ghana has not won the AFCON since 1982

Ghana will know their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers group in March after the preliminary round of qualifiers.

The AFCON 2023 preliminary draw was held last Friday in Cameroon, Douala with the twelve least ranked teams on the continent been drawn against each other.



The draw saw Eritrea v Botswana, Sao Tome and Principe v Mauritius, Djibouti v South Sudan, Seychelles v Lesotho, Somalia v Eswatini, Chad v Gambia.



Six countries are expected to progress to the group stage and will join 42 other countries for the group draw.



The 48 teams will be paired into 12 groups with the top two in each group qualifying for Ivory Coast 2023.

Ghana recorded their worse AFCON tournament and their first exit since 2006 after finishing bottom of Group C behind Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.



The four-time African Champions will have to wait until 2023 in the search of a fifth AFCON title in Ivory Coast.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars have been paired against rivals Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-offs scheduled for March.