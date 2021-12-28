Ghana to name final AFCON 2022 squad on December 30

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac

Milovan Rajevac names provisional squad for AFCON

Afena-Gyan, Kudus Mohammed turn down call up



Five local players in Ghana’s provisional AFCON squad

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association has said that coach Milovan Rajevac will announce his final squad for the upcoming African Cup of Nations on December 30, 2021.



Milovan Rajevac named 30 players in his provisional squad and it is expected that two players will be dropped to form the final team that will go to Cameroon.



Rumors have it that midfielder Kudus Mohammed who is recovering from an injury and youngster Felix Afena-Gyan have both withdrawn from the squad.



Touching on the issue on Asempa FM on Monday, December 27, 2021, Henry Asante Twum said that it is unlikely Milovan Rajevac will invite more players into the team.

He said CAF’s window for the naming of the team elapses on December 30 and that the coaches have some days to make a decision.



“There are no plans from the coach to name replacements for the two players. We have until the 30th of December 2021 to name our final squad for the tournament,” Henry Asante said on Asempa FM.



In the 30-man team announced by coach Milovan Rajevac on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, there were five local players and four debutants.



Full Squad



Goalkeepers: Joseph Wolacott (Swindon Town), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Gallen)



Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Khalid Abdul Mumin (Vitoria de Guimaraes)

Midfielders: Baba Iddrissu (Real Mallorca), Edmund Addo (Sherif Tiraspol), Thomas Teye Partey (Arsenal FC), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), David Abagna (Real Tamale United), Salis Abdul Samed (Clermont Foot)



Wingers: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha), Kamal Deen Suleymana (Rennes FC), Dede Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Joseph Paintsil (Genk)



Strikers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma), Benjamin Tetteh (Malatyaspor)



The Black Stars have been paired in Group C alongside favourites Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island. The 2021 AFCON is scheduled for January 9 to February 7, 2021.