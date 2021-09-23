Ghana to pay Serbian Milovan Rajevac $100k signing on fee – Reports

Incoming Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac

Ghana Football Association (GFA) has agreed to pay incoming Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac $100,000 as a signing on fee, according to reports.

The report by Joy Sports states that the signing on fee is included in the contract agreed between the GFA and the Serbian ahead of his official announcement.



The amount will be paid by the close of December this year, the report adds.



Also, the Serbian will be paid a monthly salary of $30,000, $5,000 more than what immediate past coach Charles Akonnor received. Akonnor was on a $25,000 salary per month and even that, the Sports Ministry paid him only seven months.



The financial agreements in the one-year contract, according to Joy Sports, hasn't been approved yet by Sports Ministry yet.

Ghanasoccernet.com reported Thursday, that Milovan arrived in Ghana Monday to start his second stint as Black Stars coach.



He has held discussions with GFA and government officials who have approved his appointment, and it is surprising that the association hasn't made a formal announcement to Ghanaians.



Rajevac with the support of GFA officials and Black Stars management committee members has started issuing out invitations to players for next month's World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe.



Rajevac in his first stint took Ghana to the 2010 Afcon final and reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in South Africa.