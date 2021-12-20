Ghana to release AFCON 2021 squad today

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac

Four times African champions, Ghana will release their squad for AFCON 2021 on Monday, December 20, 2021.

Coach Milovan Rajevac has presented his team to the Ghana Football Association and an announcement is expected to be made before pre-AFCON camping begins.



The West African powerhouse begin preparation on December 22, in the United Arab Emirates.



The Serbian trainer named a 26-man squad, which is his final list before the tournament which begins in January 2022.



CAF has agreed to the expansion of the number of players for the tournament from 23 to 28 due to the effect of COVID-19.

"On the occasion of the upcoming final tournament of the TOTALENERGIES Africa Cup of Nations - Cameroon 2021, we would like to provide you with the following decision: several additional players the Organizing Committee of the Africa Cup of Nations has decided to increase the number of players to 5 additional players.



Consequently, the list of players could be increased to a maximum of 28 players. This decision was taken to allow the participating teams to have a larger squad list for the competition in case some players test positive for COVID-19," a statement on CAF's website read.



Ghana has been drawn in Group C alongside Gabon, Comoros Island, and Gabon at AFCON 2021.