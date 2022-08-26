0
Menu
Sports

Ghana to take on Nicaragua in second international friendly game

Ghana Black Stars.webp Black Stars team

Fri, 26 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana will play Nicaragua in an International friendly on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 to wrap up our European tour in the FIFA International window for September.

This forms part of the team’s preparations towards the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals in November/December. Ghana have already announced two matches against Brazil and Switzerland ahead of the finals in Qatar.

The Black will face former World Champions Brazil on Friday, September 23 – before playing the Blue and Whites at Artes Carrasco in Lorca, Spain 4-days later.

Coach Otto Addo will use the matches to continue his assessment and team building for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals that kicks off on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Aside the two matches in the September Intentional window, the Black Stars will face off with Switzerland in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, November 17, 2022 to wrap things up before our first Group game in Qatar.

Ghana have been paired with Portugal (November 24), South Korea (November 28) and Uruguay (December 2) in Group H in the World Cup.

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inusah Fuseini's son breaks silence after US fraud allegations
Eurobond issuances: SAS management debunks Adom-Otchere’s claim
Stella Aba Seal slams 'disrespectful' Obaapa Christy
Inusah Fuseini's son convicted by US Court for money laundering, fraud
Odike's bite of the bitter truth only reserved for the Asantehene
NSMQ star Francisca recounts encounter with ‘earth angels’
Adom-Otchere replies ‘senior brother’ KKD
‘When will President Akufo-Addo learn?’ – Prof Steve Hanke tackles
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
Related Articles: