Ghana turn focus to 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon

Andre Ayew

With the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers completed, Ghana now shifts focus to early next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana undoubtedly faces a tough test in their bid to end their title drought on the continent in Cameroon.



The 2021 tournament was postponed to 2022 because of coronavirus and moved from June to January due to “the unfavourable weather conditions during the period initially scheduled”.



They have been drawn against one of the tournament’s favourites Morocco, Gabon and debutants Comoros in the group stage.



Their first match is against Morocco on January 10 and then play Gabon four days later before wrapping up their group stage campaign against Comoros on the 18th.



Ghana is tipped to qualify to the next round and if they do, they have to be their absolute best to go all way and clinch the trophy for the first time since 1982.

Black Stars are at present not in the best of shape with new coach Milovan Rajevac yet to fully implement all his ideas and philosophies.



They scrapped through to the play-offs of the World Cup, beating South Africa with a controversial penalty on Sunday to top Group G.



But they have high hopes of heading into the final stage of the qualifiers referred to as champions of Africa.



Rajevac is expected to assemble his squad in late December to start preparations for the tournament.