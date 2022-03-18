0
Ghana v Nigeria: How to purchase e-Tickets to watch crucial WC qualifier at Baba Yara

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports together with the Ghana Football Association have made available to the public to buy e-Tickets to watch the upcoming clash between Ghana and Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Nicknamed the Black Stars, the national team of Ghana is set to host the first leg of its 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff game against the Super Eagles on March 2, 2022.

To ease things up at the gate, the NSA riding on the back of the digitalization agenda of the government has introduced the platform where tickets can be bought online.

The USSD platform can be assessed by anyone that dials *711#. Option 1 enables persons to follow a process to purchase the various tickets to watch the Ghana v Nigeria match.

The highly-anticipated match between Ghana will be staged at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, March 25, 2022, and has been scheduled to kick off at 19:00GMT.

