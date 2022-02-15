Ghana versus Nigeria match is never an easy one - Jay-Jay Okocha

The Black Stars will face the super eagles of Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Ex-Nigeria international Austin Jay-Jay Okocha says he anticipates a difficult game against Ghana in the final play-offs of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

Black Stars will take on the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in the first leg encounter before travelling to Nigeria for the 2nd leg at the Abuja Sports stadium on Sunday, March 27, 2022.



The 1st leg tie will be the 58th clash at senior level between the two West African countries in a rivalry spanning seven decades.



"Ghana versus Nigeria match is never an easy one. It is more about the rivalry, it is a pride match and a bragging right one," Okocha said as quoted by Citi Sports.

"For me, what is most important is to get the ticket".



"It doesn’t matter how, even if we don’t play beautiful football, what is important is getting the ticket to the World Cup in Qatar. It is the result that matters."



Ghana is chasing a record 4th FIFA World Cup appearance while Nigeria seek for their 7th appearance in the competition.