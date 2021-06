Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia consecrating the ultra modern astro turf in Adjiringanor

Ghana vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned an ultra-modern astroturf for the Adjiringanor community.

The facility has a standard pitch, an 11-aside full pitch of 98 by 58 square meters and floodlights.



It can also serve multi-purpose for the community as a ground for rallies, conventions, and social events.



The project is in the Adenta Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.