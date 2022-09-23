0
Menu
Sports

Ghana vs. Brazil: Andre Ayew heaps praise on the Seleção

Screenshot 2022 09 22 120726.png Coach Otto Addo and Andre Dede Ayew

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana skipper Andre Dede Ayew has lauded “the best” in the world, Brazil ahead of the upcoming international friendly.

The Black Stars will take on the five-time champions on Friday, September 23 in Le Harve before travelling to Spain to face Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27 in Lorca.

Brazil boast of some of the most in-form players in Europe including Paris Saint Germain forward Neymar, Real Madrid duo, Vinicuis Jr. and Rodrygo, Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Antony of Manchester United.

"Brazil currently for me is the best in the world. So we are playing the best and we have to acknowledge that they have players playing in the top clubs, week-in week-out, winning trophies,” Andre Ayew said a pre-match press conference.

"We are not going to compare ourselves to them. That will be making mistake but we are going to challenge and go into the battle, that’s 100%."

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Mohammed Salisu finally spotted at Black Stars camp
My mom wept after Spain call-up - Nico Williams