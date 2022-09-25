Ghana vs. Brazil: Asamoah Gyan praises improved second half performance

Tariq Lamptey tackles Neymar Jnr

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has heaped plaudits on the team for an improved second-half performance against Brazil on Friday night.

The Black Stars of Ghana endured a torrid first half against the selecao of Brazil on Friday night in Le Havre as they were handed a rude awakening in a passive display in the first 45 minutes.



Brazil could have scored more than the three goals they had in the first half as Richarlison and Vinicius Junior wasted chances that came their way.



Marquinhos headed home a corner kick from Raphina in the 9th minute before a well-worked team effort was curled home from outside the box by Richarlison in the 28th minute with a pass from Neymar.



The Tottenham forward completed his brace in the 40th minute to make it 3-0 after connecting with a free kick from Neymar after a foul on Neymar from Andre Ayew.



After recess, Ghana switched to a back three as Salisu Mohammed and Inaki Willimas came into the game and they changed the game completely.



