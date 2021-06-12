Ghana vs Ivory Coast: C.K Akonnor’s possible XI against rivals Ivory Coast

Ghana coach Charles Akonnor

Ghana coach Charles Akonnor is expected to make just a few alteration to his squad that slipped to a 1-0 loss against Morocco when the Black Stars take on cross-border rivals Ivory Coast on Saturday evening in Cape Coast.

The Black Stars host Les Elephants for the first time on Ghanaian soil since 2008 and are keen to record victory over Patrice Beaumelle’s men at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Head coach Charles Akonnor was still actively playing football the last time the Stars played the Elephants on Ghanaian soil but now he will be in the dugout to oversee technical duties as Ghana attempts victory over an Ivory Coast side featuring Jeremie Boga, Franck Kessie, Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, Serge Aurier, Willy Boly and other stars.



Akonnor has hinted he could ring changes in his team for the game but Ghana Sports Online doesn’t the former Wolfsburg skipper to make wholesome changes to his squad as he is expected to maintain a core of the team that played against the Moroccans on Tuesday in Rabat.



Though Razak Abalora committed a fatal mistake that led to the goal he will not be punished for his mistake instead he will remain in between the sticks for the Black Stars.

The entire backline that started against Morocco will not be touched though Akonnor is pondering over the possibility of introducing Abdul Baba Rahman to take the place of Reading’s Andy Yiadom. Gideon Mensah, Daniel Amartey and Nicholas Opoku will all start. Akonnor gave a strong signal that he will start Opoku when he took him off in the second half against Morocco for Alexander Djiku.



Real Mallorca’s Iddrisu Baba Mohammed has sealed his place in the midfield but is expected to be joined by Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey while Samuel Owusu’s place could also be taken by Andre Ayew who was benched for the Ghana Morocco game. Meanwhile Emmanuel Lomotey is expected to be maintained in midfield.



The front three of Jordan Ayew, Kudus Mohammed and Joel Fameyeh will also stay untouched. Akonnor was overly impressed with the work ethics and commitment of Orenburg forward Fameyeh who ran at the Moroccan defence for the entire 80 minutes he stayed on the pitch. The former Asokwa Deportivo striker pressed and harassed the defenders of the Atlas Lions and Akonnor needs players to give him such grade A performance thus has decided to maintain Fameyeh on the pitch.



Ghana’s probable starting XI vs Ivory Coast: Razak Abalora – Andy Yiadom, Gideon Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku – Thomas Partey, Baba Mohammed, Emmanuel Lomotey – Kudus Mohammed, Jordan Ayew, Joel Fameyeh.