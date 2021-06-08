Ghana vs Morocco: Date, time and venue of the game

. The game will be played on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

. The venue of the game will be the FAR Sportive stadium in Rabat



. The game will kick off at 8 pm Morocco time, 7 pm Ghana time



The Black Stars of Ghana will later today take on the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the first of two friendly games they will play as part of preparations towards the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The team which had been camping in Ghana for the last one week prior to the trip to Rabat, Morocco seemed to have been hit with the alleged sacking of Thomas Partey for disciplinary reasons but officials have told GhanaWeb that the team is focused on the task ahead.



On Monday news went rife that Partey had been sacked from the Ghana team for arriving later and without permission.



According to officials, the team has put the incident behind it and will switch all attention to the game tonight.

This will be Ghana’s first game since March this year when they drew with South Africa (1-1) and defeated Sao Tome and Principe (3-1) to qualify for a record 9th straight Africa Cup of Nations tournament



The team will then return home to face Ivory Coast on Saturday, June 12 in the final tune-up game before the World Cup qualifiers commence in September.



Ghana are paired with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia in Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.







Goalkeepers: Razak Abalora, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Ibrahim Danlad

Defenders: Gideon Mensah, Andy Yiadom, Philemon Baffuor, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Agyei, Nicholas Opoku, Ismail Ganiyu, Alexander Djiku, Baba Abdul Rahman



Midfielders: Emmanuel Lomotey, Kudus Mohammed, Baba Idrissu, Moro Salifu, Gladson Awako, Rashid Nortey, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku



Strikers: Andre Ayew, Emmanuel Gyasi, Kwame Opoku, Joel Fameyeh, Jordan Ayew, Samuel Owusu.



