Ghana vs Nigeria: Afena-Gyan was just unlucky – Otto Addo

Felix Afena Gyan 9756668798 Black Stars forward, Felix Afena Gyan

Sun, 27 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana head coach, Otto Addo was full of praise for teenager Felix Afena-Gyan following his outstanding performance against Nigeria last Friday.

The AS Roma sensation was handed his debut for the Black Stars and made a good account of himself in a game against the Super Eagles in the qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to the press after the game, Coach Otto Addo commended Felix Afena-Gyan, insisting that he may have failed to score because lack was not on his part.

“Felix did really well. He created a lot of chances, very good ones too.

“Defensively he gave all he had. In a lot of good pressure situations, he did exactly what I wanted him to do, just unlucky that he didn’t score.

“This guy is 18 years old and he’s a diamond,” Ghana coach Otto Addo stressed.

The reverse fixture between Nigeria and Ghana will be played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

