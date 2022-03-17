Ghana vs Nigeria: Anim Addo urges Ghanaians to come out and support the Black Stars

Samuel Anim Addo

Executive Council member, Samuel Anim Addo has urged Ghanaians to come out in their numbers and support the senior national team Black Stars in the crucial game against Nigeria.

Ghana will take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria on March 25th at the Baba Yara Stadium after the initial venue Cape Coast Stadium was declared not fit to host the game.



Anim Addo speaking on a panel discussion on CitiTV about the upcoming playoff and other matters stated that this is not about the Ghana Football Association.

"This world cup is too paramount to all of us for all of us to make it only a GFA thing. Am pleading its for Ghana its for everybody please if any of us make any error any mistake and we offended you in a way please, please we are human come and support the Black Stars," he said.



"Everybody, and I am calling on everybody, especially all the candidates who contested the elections for the GFA, everybody must come on board my seniors George, Palmer, Nana Yaw my brother...as for Nana Yaw he is my little brother so, my seniors who else all the candidates and all the football-loving people of Ghana and all the football administrators," he added.