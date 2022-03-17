Ghana vs Nigeria: Black Stars coaching staff to arrive in Ghana by Sunday

Black Stars interim coach, Otto Addo

Ghana's foreign-based coaches will arrive in the country on Sunday night to begin preparations for the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

The Ghana FA appointed a four-member technical team to lead the Black Stars in this month’s World Cup Playoffs following the dismissal of Serbian tactician, Milovan Rajevac.



Three of the technical team members are based abroad and will be arriving in the country as the international break looms.



The Black Stars host Super Eagles in the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, March 25, 2022.



Black Stars interim Coach Otto Addo will depart from his base in Germany and is expected to arrive in the country on Sunday.



George Boateng who is based in England with Aston Villa will also arrive on the same day with technical advisor Chris Hughton.



Mas Ud-Didi Dramani will team up with the technical team as the Black Stars open camp on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Didi will also be arriving from his base in Denmark with Nordsjaelland.



The Black Stars will open camp on Monday as the team prepares ahead of the first leg encounter against their West African rivals.



Players invited are expected to arrive in the country from Saturday.



Ghana will play Nigeria in the 1st leg on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 19:30GMT at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



