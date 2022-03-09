0
Ghana vs Nigeria: Cape Coast Stadium pitch in poor condition 16 days to match

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

The National Sports Authority (NSA), in charge of managing and maintaining sports facilities across the country, is racing against time to get the Cape Coast Stadium pitch in perfect condition for the crucial 2022 World Cup playoff between Ghana and Nigeria.

Ghana’s 65th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday have left the pitch needing a lot of work for it to be perfect to host the first leg clash, which is 16 days away.

The NSA on Wednesday shared pictures of ongoing work on the pitch and assured the public that it would be ready for the game on March 25, 2022.

“Work has begun in earnest to restore the Cape Coast Stadium pitch immediately after the 6th March Independence anniversary last Sunday; and in preparation to host the Ghana vs Nigeria World Cup qualifier match on March 25, 2022,” NSA tweeted.

“The National Sports Authority (NSA) is working closely with its consultant, the Green Grass Technology Ltd, led by Mr. Frank Boahen. Various interventional activities such as fertilizer application, intensive regiments of watering, and aeration through spiking are currently underway.”

However, given the short time frame, there are doubts that the pitch will be absolutely fine.

Black Stars need a big result in Cape Coast to stand a great chance of winning the tie and secure qualification to the World Cup in Qatar.

The second leg is billed for March 29 at Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. Billionaire businessman and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote toured the facility last week after he sponsored the rehabilitation of that pitch.



