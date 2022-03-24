Ghana vs Nigeria: Check out the VAR stand at the Baba Yara Stadium

A photo of the VAR stand at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) equipment has been installed at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the West African Super clash between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



The Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi will become the first stadium in Ghana to use the VAR technology which aids referees to make the best possible decision on the field.



The Black Stars of Ghana will host the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2022, in a bid to return to the Mundial after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia.

FIFA earlier appointed VAR officials to handle Ghana's fixture with Nigeria in the playoff round of the World Cup qualifiers.



Bernie Raymond Blom from The Netherlands has been appointed as the VAR official for the first leg while Willy Louis Delajod will handle the second leg as the VAR official.



