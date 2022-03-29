Ghana vs. Nigeria: Don’t disturb mood of the nation with E-Levy – Suhuyini warns govt

Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini

Member Of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, has cautioned the government not to disturb the mood of the nation with the E-levy as the country focuses on Black Stars match against the Super Eagles.



The government, through Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, has said that the E-levy will be passed by the end of March.



But Mr. Suhuyini wants the government to abandon such plans as Ghana focuses on its match with West African giants Nigeria.

His comment comes on the back of the Nigerian government directing that workers be allowed to close at 1pm today in order to be able to watch the crucial World Cup qualifier.



“As Nigeria prepares, I hope our always thoughtless government will not disturb the mood of the nation with the obnoxiously divisive E-Levy, ahead of this all important World-Cup qualifier,” Mr. Suhuyini posted on his Facebook timeline.



The senior national team, Black Stars, on Monday March 28 arrived in Abuja to face their Nigerian counterparts in the second leg of the World Cup qualifier.



The team checked in at the Abuja Sheraton upon their arrival.



Before long, Otto Addo’s team headed to the Moshood Abiola Stadium to hold a training session in preparation for the match.

In a viral video, the Black Stars were captured enveloped in darkness with only mobile phone torches providing some light.



The players and other technical staff are heard in high spirit chanting ‘jama’ songs.



Otto Addo's team played out a goalless game with the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, March 25. The final leg will be played today, March 29, 2022.