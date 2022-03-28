0
Ghana vs Nigeria: Five Black Stars players who can wreck Super Eagles

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: goal.com

Joseph Wollacott

The Swindon Town goalkeeper put up a fine display in Friday’s first leg fixture in Kumasi, producing some crucial saves, particularly on Moses Simon’s goal-bound shot. Another good day at the office on Tuesday can massively frustrate the hosts.

Daniel Amartey

The most experienced man in Ghana’s backline, the Leicester City defender kept Nigeria danger man Victor Osimhen quiet on Friday. Should the centre-back find his rhythm again, he could significantly contribute to spoiling the Super Eagles’ party in Abuja.

Thomas Partey

By his own standard, Partey did not exactly live up to expectations on Friday. But by what he has shown at club level for Arsenal in recent times, the former Atletico Madrid man is more than capable of silencing Nigeria’s midfield.

Mohammed Kudus

Kudus had a quiet first half on Friday but raised his game after the break. A repeat of his second half performance on Tuesday, or probably something even better, could spell doom for the hosts.

Felix Afena-Gyan

The Roma teenager gave Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong a run for their money at the Baba Yara Stadium. Anyone who watched the striker’s sensational display against Genoa in the Italian Serie A last November very knows the 19-year-old is capable of silencing a home crowd.

