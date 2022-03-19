0
Menu
Sports

Ghana vs. Nigeria: I will be surprised if Bright Adjei is not in Black Stars squad – Yahaya Mohammed

20200206Yahaya Mohammed Aduana Caf CC Presser Yahaya Mohammed

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Veteran Ghana striker, Yahaya Mohammed has stressed that he will be shocked and surprised if Aduana Stars teammate Bright Adjei is not included in the Ghana squad to face Nigeria.

The Black Stars later this month will take on the Super Eagles in the playoff round of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to Light FM, Yahaya Mohammed said, “I will be surprised if coach Otto Addo does not invite any local player for Nigeria game and for me I will be disappointed if players like Bright Adjei of Aduana stars, Sulley Muntari of Hearts, Dennis Korsah or Imoro Ibrahim are not invited into Black stars.”

According to the experienced striker, his teammate is the ideal marksman to lead the lines for the national team.

“I feel that Bright Adjei is an ideal striker for Black Stars,” Yahaya Mohammed added.

Ghana will on Friday, March 25, 2022, host Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the first of the two-legged encounter to battle for a spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Family of man slapped by Afia Schwarznegger demands apology
Thomas Partey converts to Islam - Report
How much is Gh¢50,000 - Afia Schwar descends on NPP foot soldiers
Pastor Otabil's 2014 prophecy on the cedi against dollar hitting 10
Kwasi Pratt descends on Bawumia
Five things to know about prospective Chelsea owner, Chairman Wontumi
All you need to know about Ghana's plans for Nigeria game
Abena Korkor apologizes to Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah
NPP MP calls for suspension of free SHS, other social programmes
Why has Dr. Yaw Adu-Ampomah not been arrested? – Ablakwa wonders
Related Articles: