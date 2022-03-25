Ghana vs Nigeria: Jollof derby ends in a goalless draw

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew

Nigeria held Ghana to a stalemate at the Baba Yara Stadium in the first leg of the FIFA World Cup playoff encounter between the two West Africans.

Despite the game being an exciting one, neither side could not score as the first phase of the tie ended sorelles.



Ghana had a good start, dominating possession and creating half chances while Nigeria was calm and organised at the back.



The Black Stars had the first big chance on the 33rd minute, Afena-Gyan after calmly controlling a long pass laid it back to Fatawu Issahaku, who sent in a rocket but goalkeeper, Francis Uzohu was up to the task as he parried the ball for a corner.



Nigeria had their moment with five minutes to the end of the opening half after Joe Aribo dashed into the Ghanaian box and tried a shot with his weaker foot from a difficult angle but could not hit the target.



The first half ended goalless.



In the second half, the Black Stars started from where they left off, creating some decent chances.

Kudus almost Ghana the lead but Francis Uzohu made a good save to keep the scoreline intact.



The major highlight of the second half was when VAR was called to action on the 75th minute.



Ghana's Iddrisu Baba after a sloppy defending handled the ball in the box but a VAR review showed the Marlloa man was fouled in the process. Hence the referee after initially whistling for penalty overturns the decision.



The game went flat in the final minutes as both sides failed to score.



The second leg tie comes off in Abuja on March 29, 2022, at the Abiola Stadium.