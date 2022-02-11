Ghana vs Nigeria: Meet the men who will be in the dugout

Black Stars interim coach, Otto Addo; Nigeria interim coah, Augustine Eguavoen

Otto Addo appointed as Black Stars interim boss

Chris Hughton land Black Stars technical advisor role



GFA annonce new technical team for various national teams



Ghana and Nigeria have announced their new technical teams ahead of the FIFA World Cup playoff clash between the two West African countries in March.



Interestingly, both teams will be led by interim coaches, hoping to get the edge over the other in the battle for a slot to represent Africa at the World Cup in Qatar.



The Executive Council (ExCo) of the Ghana football Association(GFA) following a meeting on Wednesday, February 9,2022 announced a new technical structure for the Black Stars.

The new structure announced by the FA has former Tottenham Hotspurs manager, Chris Hughton, Otto Addo interim head coach, George Boateng as the first assistant, and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as second assistant.



"Former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has been appointed as Technical Advisor to the newly constituted Black Stars Technical team led by Otto Addo.



Other members of the new Technical team include George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani. The 63- year old will provide Technical advice to the three man team for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match against Nigeria." Part of GFA's statement on the appointment reads.



The Black Stars technical team



Chris Hughton - Technical advisor

Otto Addo - Assistant Coach



George Boateng - 1st Assistant Coach



Didi Dramani - 2nd Assistant Coach



The Nigeria Football Federation(NFF), on the other hand, has refaced the technical team of the Super Eagles as they look to knock things in shape before they face Ghana.



NFF in their new setup have ditched the appointment of Portuguese José Vítor dos Santos Peseiro as head coach.

Instead, Augustine Eguavoen, who held an interim role and led the team to the 2021 AFCON has been maintained. While Emmanuel Amuneke, who won the 2013 AFCON with Super Eagles has been appointed as the Chief Coach and the 1st Assistant.



The NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi has given details of the new roles and appointed by the federation.



“The NFF Board has approved a recommendation of the Technical and Development Committee retaining Augustine Eguavoen as Technical Director/Technical Adviser (interim) while Emmanuel Amuneke becomes the Chief Coach of the Super Eagles. Salisu Yusuf will be the 2nd Assistant Coach/Chief Coach of the CHAN team and Joseph Yobo will be 3rd Assistant while Aloysius Agu remains the Goalkeepers’ Trainer,” he told The Guardian in Nigeria.



Nigeria Technical team



Augustine Eguavoen - Technical Director/Technical Adviser (interim)

Emmanuel Amuneke - Chief Coach



Salisu Yusuf - 2nd Assistant Coach/Chief Coach the CHAN team



Joseph Yobo - 3rd Assistant



Aloysius Agu - Goalkeepers’ Trainer



Black Stars will host Nigeria for the first leg on March 22, 2022, before the second leg on March 29.