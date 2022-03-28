Ghana vs Nigeria: NSA made GH₵1.4m from gate proceeds at Baba Yara Stadium

Baba Yara stadium hosted the March 25 game between Black Stars and Super Eagles

The National Sports Authority has raked in GH₵1.4 million in matchday revenue from Ghana's game against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Friday, March 25, 2022.



In a report filed by a Multimedia journalist, Gary Al-Smith, the NSA earned the said amount from gate proceeds from the FIFA World Cup final qualifying game.



The NSA boss, Peter Twumasi, reacting to the recorded revenue said: "This is the highest amount recorded from ticket sales from any national team football match, ever."



The 40,000 seater capacity stadium was full to its rafters during the World Cup playoff first leg hosted in Kumasi.

This match was the first time the renovated venue had hosted the Black Stars since 2017.



The Black Stars' return to the venue ended in a goalless draw against the Super Eagles with the second leg left to determine who qualifies for the 2022 World Cup.



The Black Stars have since arrived in Abuja ahead of the return encounter scheduled for Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



The deciding fixture is set at 17:00 GMT at the Abiola National Stadium.



