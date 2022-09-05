Ghana vs Nigeria: Otto Addo rejected our calls to add Sulley Muntari to the squad - Alhaji Grusah discloses

Legendary Ghanaian midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Alhaji Grusah, a member of the Management Committee of the Black Stars has disclosed that coach Otto Addo turned down suggestions for him to add Sulley Muntari to the Ghana squad for the World Cup play-off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in March.

Alhaji Grusah said that there were proposals from the committee for Sulley to be included in the squad following his good form for Hearts of Oak at the time.



Otto Addo however rejected the advances, stressing that Muntari did not fit his plans for the doubleheader.



“I felt that we should have added Sulley Muntari to the squad that played Nigeria but the coach thought otherwise. Otto Addo said Muntari did not suit his plan for the Nigeria game”, he said.



Alhaji Grusah also advanced reasons why Asamoah Gyan should not be included in the Ghana squad for the 2022 World Cup.



Alhaji Grusah said Gyan lacks the fitness and quality to play in the game as he struggled for fitness at Legon Cities.

Another reason Alhaji Grusah is against the inclusion of Gyan is comment he (Asamoah Gyan) made after Ghana knocked out South Africa in the qualifiers.



“He couldn’t even play 20 minutes for Legon Cities. Asamoah Gyan can’t play. If the coach invites him, there will be a problem. Baba Yara did not play at the World Cup. Osei Kofi did not play at the World Cup so Gyan should realize that he has done his part.



“I’m against Asamoah Gyan playing at the World Cup because he claims we scored a soft goal against South Africa, if we hadn’t scored the soft goal, would we have qualified? He can’t play at the World Cup. He can’t be like Roger Milla,” he said.



Asamoah Gyan, in a BBC interview, expressed his desire to replicate the achievement of Roger Milla by playing at the World Cup.



Gyan says he is on a strict fitness routine to make sure by the time, Otto Addo will be drafting his team, he would be physically ready for the game.

