1
Menu
Sports

Ghana vs Nigeria: Relive Super OD’s iconic and hilarious commentary

Video Archive
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Current happenings, they say bring back memories of past events and that is exactly what the 2022 World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria is serving.

The doubleheader between the two countries has elicited memories of the era of ‘Ghana Must Go’, among others.

One outstanding recollection that this game has evoked is the rib-cracking commentary by late comedian Asonaba Kwaku Darko, popularly known as Super OD, of Osofo Dadzie fame.

The commentary by the legendary Super OD was on a match between the Black Stars of Ghana and Nigeria played in 1957.

The iconic recount of the game by Super OD which became a Ghanaian commentary classic was made popular by the ability of OD to combine to perfection, the English and his native Fante language.

The tone and manner with which he mentioned the names of the players, particularly the Nigerian players left many in stitches.

His ability to find the right time to throw Fante joke into an English commentary made it one of the most captivating pieces of commentary one would listen or watch.

Super OD, unfortunately died in February 2018 at the age of 82.

Prior to his death, he was on the books of Kenpong Group of Companies owned business mogul Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) as a protocol officer.



Watch him run the commentary below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Stephen Appiah breaks silence on Abena Korkor’s sexual allegations
Ablakwa 'unveils' Akufo-Addo's appointee behind Bulgarian embassy demolition
Akufo-Addo's 2016 tweet on cedi depreciation comes back to haunt him
Man slapped by Afia Schwarzenegger breaks silence
BREAKING: Barker-Vormawor released
Nigeria employ Ghanaian spies to monitor Black Stars ahead of World Cup play-off
Ghanaian actress used monies from player sales for butt enhancement surgery
Be a man - Captain Smart dares Samuel Inkoom over allegations against Kotoko CEO
You’re setting Ghana on course for a civil war – Prof Adei to Mahama
Akufo-Addo instructed me to stop construction - Deputy Foreign Minister