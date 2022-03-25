Ghana vs Nigeria: The nation is behind, make us proud - Vice President Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: SPONSORED

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has made a rallying call to the senior national football team, the Black Stars, ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifying play-off with Nigeria tonight.

The West African giants, will lock horns in one of five first-leg African play-offs to determine Africa's representatives to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year.



Ahead of the titanic clash with the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi this evening, Dr Bawumia has sent a message of goodwill and a rallying call to the Black Stars.



"I wish the Black Stars the best of luck tonight, as they host the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off first leg in Kumasi," the Vice President wrote on his social media handles Friday morning.

'The nation is behind you, so remain determined and make us proud. Go, Black Stars Go!"



