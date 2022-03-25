Ghana vs Nigeria: Trasacco urges Black Stars to go the extra mile

General Manager Kwame Danso( r) with Trasacco MD Ian Morris

Leading real estate developer Trasacco Ghana Limited has urged the Black to go the extra mile in their FIFA World Cup playoff against their Nigerian counterparts tomorrow in Kumasi.

Ghana host Nigeria in a two-legged crunch tie, and to the multiple award-winning company, the Stars will have to go all out to realize the Qatar 2022 dream.



According to the management of Trasacco, the socio-economic gains Ghana stand to benefit cannot be quantified in monetary terms, hence the charge to go the extra mile.



A release from Mr Kwame Danso General Manager, corporate affairs, Trasacco Valley stated.

"We don't only think of decent accommodation for our numerous clients, we know how Ghanaians love their football. We stand to gain a lot if we make it to Qatar, from those on the streets to our big men in high places, everybody will have his or her share for making it to the Mundial."



The statement added "Ghana's participation in three world cups and the huge benefits it brought our dear country should be enough motivation for the team to conquer their Nigerian counterparts. We urged the team to make themselves and the country proud by beating Nigeria."



Ghana host Nigeria today in Kumasi and play the return fixture four days later.