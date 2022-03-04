Ghana vs Nigeria: Wakaso, Ati-Zigi axed as 7 Afcon players not included in World Cup playoff squad

Midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso

Black Stars coach Otto Addo in consultation with other members of the technical team has decided not to call-up seven players who made it to 2021 Africa Cup of Nations for this month’s World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

Ghanasoccernet has gathered that Mubarak Wakaso whose inclusion in the Afcon squad raised eyebrows because he’s carrying an injury is among seven players who won’t take part in two-legged tie against Nigeria.



Others are Swiss-based goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, right-back Philemon Baffour, Ghana Premier League duo Maxwell Abbey and David Abagna who is injured.



Turkey-based Benjamin Tetteh and Captain Andre Ayew won’t make the squad as they are suspended because they received straight red cards in Cameroon.



A source has told Ghanasoccernet that Otto Addo is poised for the games and has selected he believes can achieve the desired result that’s securing qualification to the World Cup.



The squad is expected to be announced by the close of next week.



Crystal Palace winger Jeffrey Schlupp is one player many have predicted would be in the squad because of his fine form recently. Schlupp was conspicuously dropped from Afcon squad.

Thomas Partey will most likely captain the team with the midfielder playing at a high level, currently, for Arsenal.



Partey and other regulars such as Jordan Ayew , Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Kudus are well and fit but Kamaldeen Sulemana has a problem with his back.



Ghana play home first on March 25 and will hope to achieve a great result before travelled to Nigeria for the second leg to be played in Abuja on March 29.



The winner of the tie will be in Qatar for the World Cup which kicks off in November.



Ghana missed out on the last edition staged in Russia four years ago and are eager to make a return having qualified for three straight tournaments between 2006 and 2010.