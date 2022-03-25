Ghana vs Nigeria: We have a plan, the boys are ready - Otto Addo

Ghana plays Nigeria in a World Cup play-off

The match comes off at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi



Daniel Kofi Kyereh was not able to partake in the training session



Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has said he and his charges have a plan in place to defeat Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup playoffs in the first leg.



The German-based trainer said he is not going to disclose the plan but he is certain that the players are ready to execute the plan on Friday, March 2022.



He also talked about the scepticism around the Black Stars due to the poor performance at the AFCON, saying Ghana have a chance regardless.



Otto Addo led the Blak Stars final training at the Baba Yara sports stadium, with his full squad.

Despite overseeing only two full training sessions, the manager said he has had enough time with the players and believes the player are in their right elements for the game.



Ghana will host the first leg of the final qualifying round at the Baba Yara Stadium with the kick-off set at 19:30 GMT.



The Black Stars after the first leg will travel to Abuja for the return fixture at the Mashood Abiola Stadium.



Watch Otto Addo's presser below



