Ghana vs Nigeria: We have great players and we have a plan - Thomas Partey

Fri, 25 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana plays Nigeria in a World Cup play-off

The match comes off at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi

Daniel Kofi Kyereh was not able to partake in the training session

Black Stars assistant skipper, Thomas Teye Partey, has said Ghana have great players and a plan in place to beat Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup playoffs in the first leg.

Partey acknowledged that the Super Eagles are a great opponent but there is an opportunity to go to the world if Ghana manages to win, which they are working towards.

Speaking at the pre-match presser, the Arsenal star highlighted that the game against Nigeria is two-legged, unlike the AFCON where the team did not have much time to prepare for.

The first leg of the decisive fixture will come off at the Baba Yara Stadium at 19:30 GMT.

The Black Stars after the first leg will travel to Abuja for the return fixture at the Mashood Abiola Stadium.

Watch Thomas Partey's presser below

