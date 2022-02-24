Ghana vs Nigeria: We must improve if we want to qualify - Kofi Pare

Ghana will face Nigeria in March

Former Ghana captain Kofi Pare believes the Black Stars can only qualify for the World Cup with an improved performance.

Ghana will play a two-legged encounter against Nigeria next month with the winner securing one of the five slots on the African continent.



The Black Stars will host Nigeria on March 25, 2022 before traveling to Abuja for the reverse fixture on March 29, 2022.



In an interview with Sylvester Ntim of Bryt FM in Koforidua, the 1963 and 1965 AFCON winner said Nigeria is ahead of Ghana going into the much-anticipated clash.

“Truth be told, the entire nation were unhappy with the performance of the Black Stars at the just ended AFCON in Cameroon. At some point in time, we were ahead of Nigeria in terms of performance but at the moment, we cannot compare the Black Stars to them”



“The Nigeria FA saw their team was declining and decided to strategize things and it is really paying off for them. If the Black Stars is unable to uplift their performance against Nigeria, it will be difficult for us to qualify because they have a strong team than us” he said.