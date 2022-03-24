Ghana vs Nigeria: Who should partner Thomas Partey in Black Stars midfield?

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo faces a selection dilemma, especially in midfield as Ghana prepare for the crucial FIFA World Cup playoff first leg against Nigeria on March 25, 2022.



It is a game the gaffer would want to get the job done even before the return leg in three days' time. Therefore, Otto will need to make the right choice and win the game from the middle, where Ghana has so many qualities.



The available midfield options include Thomas Partey, Daniel Kofi Kyere, Kudus Mohammed, Baba Iddrisu, and Elisha Owusu.



Partey's abilities need no more explanation as he has exhibited it game in, game out for both Arsenal and the Black Stars.



For Kofi Kyere, he is an attacking midfielder who is brilliant with his decisions in the final third. He has 11 goals and 11 assists for his club. He loves to be in and around the box to do his magic.



Kyere's qualities are similar to Kudus Mohammed. But the difference is that the Ajax man unlike the St. Pauli playmaker is better off in his thrusting forward from deep.

With regards to Elisha Owusu and Baba Iddrisu, they are both defensive midfielders. Both have incredible energy, good tacklers, and also have the ability to win second balls due to their good game reading.



The difference is that Owusu cannot hold midfield as a lone 6 but Baba can. Also, while Owusu is good with his feet and could initiate an attack with his vision, Baba will need a good distributor on his side.



So with Partey being a constant figure, which of these midfield trios would work better for Otto Addo?



Thomas Partey, Daniel Kofi Kyere, Baba Iddrisu



With this midfield trio, it means Baba Iddrisu will be at the base with Partey and Daniel Kofi Kyere in front of him in a 4-3-3 formation.



But if Otto Addo decides to go into the game with a 4-2-3-1, then Partey and Baba form the double pivot with Kofi-Kyere in the playmaker role.

Thomas Partey, Daniel Kofi Kyere, Kudus Mohammed



Otto Addo could also line up a midfield of Partey at the base as the lone 6, with Kofi kyere and Kudus Mohammed in front of the Arsenal man. That is, if Otto Addo plans to set up a possession-based team with fluidity in the middle.



Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Kudus Mohammed



There is also another midfield option in Partey, Elisha Owusu, and Kudus, where Kudus may play behind the striker and serve as the link between the midfield and attack in a 4-2-3-1 shape.



Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Daniel Kofi Kyere



There is also another option of Partey, Owusu, and Kyere midfield. In this setup, Kyere will replace Kudus in the aforementioned formation.

Thomas Partey, Baba Iddrisu, Kudus Mohammed



Partey, Baba, and Kudus provide the fifth option in midfield. With this setup, Otto Addo could have a midfield triangle with Partey and Baba at the base while Kudus spearhead the shape.



Meanwhile, the possibility of all five of them starting is minimal. But there could be an instance where the manager will decide to play four of them in a diamond shape.



With this shape, Otto might go with Baba, Partey, and Kudu in midfield with Kyere on the flanks.



Which midfield would you prefer?



Authour: Emmanuel Enin





