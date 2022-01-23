Ghana vs. Nigeria: Why Bridget Otoo is begging Shatta Wale over World Cup playoffs

Broadcast Journalist Bridget Otoo

Ghana to face Nigeria in World Cup playoff in March

Ghanaians lament dip in Black Stars performance



Coach Milovan Rajevac sacked



Broadcast journalist, Bridget Otoo has appealed to dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known in showbiz circles as Shatta Wale to issue an apology to international football regulatory body, FIFA in order for Ghana’s opponent in the World Cup playoff to be changed.



The Black Stars were on Saturday, January 22, drawn against fellow West African football giants, the Super Eagles of Nigeria by CAF in a fixture that promises to be mouthwatering.



Winners of the cagey encounter will automatically book a place to the 2022 Qatar World Cup as one of the five representatives of Africa.

Nigeria has been in fine form recently having won all three matches at the group stage of the ongoing AFCON tournament whiles the Black Stars have experienced a poor outing having failed to go past the group stages of the tournament.



In a post on her social media handle, Bridget Otoo emphasized that the Black Stars cannot in any way possible win the match against Nigeria.



She opined that the draw was occasioned by Shatta Wale’s recent spat with Nigerian musician Burna Boy. The duo traded insults and innuendos on social media after Shatta Wale criticized Nigerian artistes for being unsupportive.



When things got heated, Burna Boy dared Shatta Wale to a one-on-one fight.



“if Shatta or anyone has a personal problem with me. I'm still open to fight 1 on 1 and squash it after, the same way I've always been, nobody will ruin the unity we continuously try to build for a stronger and better Africa," he posted on his Instastory.

Bridget Otoo believes FIFA took the “fight” seriously hence the Ghana versus Nigeria pairing.



She thus wants Shatta Wale to make amends and apologise for Ghana’s opponent to be changed.



“President @shattawalegh please apologize make dem change our opponent. We no fit beat Nigeria for World Cup playoffs … FIFA saw your fight with Burna and took it serious. We have suffered from #AFCON2021 don’t let them punish us. I dey wedge!” she tweeted on Saturday January 22, 2022.



