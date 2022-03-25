'Ghana vs Nigeria is not an easy game' - Derek Boateng

Derek Boateng, Former Black Stars Midfielder.

Former Black Stars Midfielder, Derek Boateng says games between Ghana and Nigeria have always been tough, and never been an easy game.

"It’s a huge game. Even not just on the pitch. Outside the pitch, the fans. The way they talk about the game. As a player, when you hear about it, you have to understand that there’s something going on that you’ve got to be ready for," he said.



He said the two countries have always fought not over football alone and everything, including the famous fight between Ghana and Nigeria over whose jollof is the best.



Ghana vs Nigeria



”And Ghana vs Nigeria is not an easy game. We always fight about everything. Even common jollof, we always fight about it”, he opined.



Derek Boateng added that after every game against Nigeria, the two countries are always friends.

“But playing against Nigeria, I think it’s not an easy game, it’s a really really tough game. I will say that the only thing that will make a difference is the small, small details in the game. That’s what players have to pay attention to”, he advised.



He said, for Ghana to win against Nigeria, they have to have full concentration. According to him, both countries are afraid to lose.



“For Nigerians, they’re afraid of us, but, to be honest with you, they’re afraid of us. Because it’s not an easy game.



"If you’re going to play against Nigeria, your concentration has to be doubled. Because they don’t want to lose and we don’t want to lose, because of the friendship that we have and like a lot of Nigerians live in Ghana and a lot of Ghanaians live in Nigeria. We’re always teasing each other”, according to the Former Midfielder.