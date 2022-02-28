Ghana vs Nigeria would be a tough and tight match – Super Eagles coach

Nigeria’s interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen

Nigeria’s interim head coach, Augustine Eguavoen has described their game against the Black Stars of Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff as a ‘tough and a tight match’.



The Super Eagles of Nigeria will clash with the Black Stars of Ghana in a home and away fixture on March 25 and March 29 respectively.



Speaking in an interview with ghanasportspage.com, the coach expressed that he has a lot of respect for Ghana with regards to what the country has been able to achieve in football.



Nonetheless, Super Eagles would do their possible best to qualify for the tournament in Qatar at Ghana’s expense.

“It’s going to be a very tough game and a tight one as well. We have a lot of mutual respect for one another, and when Ghana play Nigeria, Nigeria play Ghana it’s always tough, it’s always tight,” Eguavoen told ghanasportspage.com.



“But you see, it’s going to boil down to we trying to go there [Ghana], we will play everything we can try to win the game, in fact, both games but with no disrespect, because Ghana is a very strong side individually and collectively, we will just go and fight and try to win the game”, he said.



Ghana will host Nigeria in the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 25 before travelling to Abuja on March 29 to face the Super Eagles for the second leg in the 2022 World Cup playoff.



The Black Stars have met their Nigerian counterparts on 49 occasions, winning 21, drawing 18 and losing 10.



However, the Nigerians have a better form ahead of Ghana winning 3 of their last five outings while the Blacks Stars have suffered 3 defeats in 5 games.