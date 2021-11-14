Ghana vs South Africa is an 'all die be die' affair – GFA boss Kurt Okarku

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

• Kurt Okraku is confident in Ghana's victory on Sunday

• Black Stars will host South Africa on Sunday at 7pm



• Kurt Okraku believes it would a competitive game



President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has described the Black Stars game against South Africa as an 'all die be die' affair.



Ghana is tied on goals with South Africa who lead them with three points and a win for the Black Stars will see them overtake their opponents to become leaders in Group G of Africa's World Cup qualifiers.



All the South Africans need is at least a draw to qualify out of the group.

But briefing the media on Saturday, the GFA boss intimated he was aware that Ghanaians across the world would be expecting the Black Stars to win their game against Bafana Bafana.



“The entire country is very expectant. People beyond the shores are very expectant and everybody wants to see the Black Stars at the Mundial,” Kurt Okraku said.



The GFA President also called on fans to troop to the Cape Coast Stadium in their numbers and remember the team in prayers.



“I think our Black Stars are ready. The Western and Central regions have been very supportive of our campaign for our Black Stars and we expect them to be here,” he stated.



The GFA boss is confident that the Black Stars would deliver on as expected of them, he is quick to admit that the game will be a tough one.

“Our boys will give off their best to ensure we claim victory. We went into the Ethiopia game knowing that we have to avoid defeat and needed to win on Sunday and per our plan we are on track and God willing, through his mercies, insha Allah tomorrow [Sunday], all die be die,” Kurt Okraku said.



