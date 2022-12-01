Ghana vs Uruguay: Intensify support for the Black Stars – Mustapha Yussif charges supporters

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Yussif

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Yussif, has urged Ghanaians to step up support for the Black Stars as they prepare to face Uruguay on Friday.

Ghana will take on Uruguay at the Al Janoub stadium in Group H knowing that a victory will see them qualify for the last 16 stages of the 2022 World Cup alongside Portugal.



While addressing Ghanaian supporters who have flown into Doha following Ghana’s 3-2 victory over South Korea, Hon. Mustapha Yussif noted that the role performed by the supporters to achieve the victory cannot be overemphasized.



“Your support from day one, all the way from Accra to Doha, has been massive. Even when we were down, you were still cheering on our players.”



Hon. Yussif, who is also the MP for Yagaba/Kubori, called for more support and prayers from Ghanaians as the Black Stars face Uruguay on Friday.

“As we embark on this war again on Friday, we need your prayers, support, and dedication.”



He continued, “the only reason I came here is to thank you for your support, your prayers, and to seek your blessings as we go into Friday’s game.”



The Black Stars are currently second in the group, two points ahead of fourth-placed Uruguay, who need a win to stand any chance of progressing.