Ghana vs Zimbabwe: Warriors coach picks positives from defeat to Black Stars

Zimbabwe head coach, Norman Mapeza

Zimbabwe head coach, Norman Mapeza, says he is happy with his team's performance against the Black Stars in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Warriors suffered their second defeat in the qualifiers after losing 3-1 to the Black Stars at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on matchday three.



The team registered their first goal of the campaign against Ghana through captain Knowledge Musona.



Mapeza who was appointed mid-way in the qualifiers to replace Zdrazko Lugarusic said he was impressed with the team's progression.



“I think it was a good game of football. I think we saw so many positives from this game, but I think we conceded soft goals,” Mapeza said.



“First few minutes, there was lack of concentration, and then the second goal, Darikwa was just supposed to clear the lines, and the third goal, I think it was a throw and we should have closed that man down before he crossed the ball."

“For it was the first time to be with them but in terms of positives, I think there were so many positives from this game.”, he added.



South Africa leads the pack with seven points, Ghana in second place with six points, followed by Ethiopia on three points, and Zimbabwe with just only a point after the first round of matches.



The Warriors will host the Black Stars in the reverse fixture on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the National Sports Stadium.







