Ghana will be proud of Hearts of Oak after Wydad encounter – Caleb Amankwah

Caleb Amankwah, Hearts of Oak midfielder

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Caleb Amankwah has promised that the team will make Ghana proud after its encounter with Wydad AC in the CAF Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League giants will face the Moroccan Champions in a doubleheader clash in the second playoff round of the CAF elite inter-club competition next month.



Ahead of the first leg on October 15, Caleb Amankwah says Hearts of Oak will secure the needed result to make Ghanaians proud.



“We will make Accra Hearts of Oak and Ghana as a whole proud. We are focused".

“I'm fully fit and ready to take part in any crucial activities if my performance at the training grounds is good for the coach selection,” the versatile defender has said in an interview.



The first leg of the tie will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium before Hearts of Oak travel to Morocco for the second leg a week later.