Ghana will be self-sufficient in food production - Dr. Bryan Acheampong

At the official opening of the National Farmers’ Day Agrifest- 2023 yeasterday in Accra, Dr. Bryan Acheampong intimated that the government of Ghana has set a target to become self-sufficient in food production within the next five years through the implementation of Phase Two of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) program.

This initiative, launched in October by the president, aims to increase agricultural productivity, create jobs, and reduce food imports.



The institution of National Farmers’ Day is therefore recognizing Agriculture as a major priority sector in the Nation’s development agenda. The event is the biggest statutory obligation that provides the platform to celebrate Ghanaian farmers and fishers for their contribution to the local and national economy.



The celebration Dr. Bryan said is preceded by a 5-Day National Agricultural Festival, Agrifest Ghana 2023 slated for Monday, 27th November to Friday, 1st December 2023. Agrifest Ghana 2023 is being held at the Ministerial enclave in Accra.



The first Friday of December will be commemorated with an Awards Night Ceremony at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), where H E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana will honor best-performing farmers and fishers. A total of fifteen (15) distinguished farmers will receive recognition at the Award Night.



The theme Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience” is appropriate and relevant as it resonates with the PFJ 2.0 programme aimed at achieving food security in Ghana.



Food security requires a holistic approach and involves actions targeting enhancing access to high-quality inputs and mechanization services, efficient and effective delivery of knowledge and advisory services, and structured market arrangements.

These interventions are also strategic and have proven to be the main drivers for improving the productivity and incomes of food producers, the resilience of food production systems, and the sustainable use of biodiversity and genetic resources.



It is important to note that we need to increase investments in enhancing agricultural productive capacity through enhanced agricultural research and extension services, and technology development.



It also requires stronger partnerships with global, regional, and national development agencies to capitalize on the synergies of the different programs and interventions.



Dr, Bryan indicated that these interventions are aimed at substantially expanding employment opportunities and achieving higher levels of economic productivity.



Given the current state of agriculture in Ghana, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture reviewed its strategy to implement the Planting for Food and Jobs Phase II (PFJ 2.0) it is an innovative and comprehensive approach The programme substitutes direct input subsidy with smart agricultural financial support in the form of comprehensive input credit with provision for in-kind repayment.



Planting for Food and Jobs phase II (PFJ2.0) focuses on investments for addressing constraints on productivity, market access, and sustainable production.

Through a sector-wide approach, it aims to increase productivity at the farm level through continued research on improvement of priority commodities, improved access to appropriate inputs, improved access to extension services, increased adoption of Climate Smart Agriculture practices, and structured market arrangements.



As we celebrate this day, the good people of Ghana congratulate all farmers and fishers. On this special occasion, all attention is focused on farmers and fishers, in honor.







