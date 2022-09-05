Ghana will be the first country to bring the World Cup to Africa - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is optimistic that Ghana will be the first African country to win the FIFA World Cup in history.

According to the president, Ghana will make Africa proud once again as not only the first African country to gain independence but also the first African country to go on to win the World Cup.



“We, who were the first to gain our freedom and independence from colonial rule, will be the first to bring the World Cup to Africa," the President said through the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare at a dinner held in Accra as part of a two-day tour for the World Cup trophy.



"I am of the firm conviction that Ghana will not only participate in the competition but will make the whole nation and by extension the African continent proud, with a great performance," the President added.



President Akufo-Addo was presented with the FIFA World Cup trophy at the Jubilee House on Saturday, September 3, 2022.



The Black Stars qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which is their 4th in history after edging out Nigeria in the playoffs.

Ghana has been pitted in Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and would face Portugal on November 24, South Korea (November 28) and Uruguay (December 2) when the tournament commences.



