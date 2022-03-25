Ghana will beat Nigeria - Kwaku Bonsam

Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam

Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam, has revealed that the senior national team the Black Stars will amaze Ghanaians with beautful football against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on March 25, 2022.

According to him, as the Black Stars face Nigeria at a venue many consider as Ghana football's slaughter house, will be their portion,



It would be recalled that it was the same Nana Kwaku Bonsam who predicted that Ghana will not make any impact at the African Cup of Nations if one of the Ayew Brothers was not dropped from the squad.



Speaking to Kasapa FM, Nana Kwaku Bonsam expressed optimism about the chances of the Black Stars.



“This time around with the Ayew brothers one is out and he is the Captain of the team. In fact, I am very pained about Dede Ayew’s absence but it is good because I still stand by my word and predictions that one of the Ayew brothers should be dropped so there is no problem.



As it stands, I can boldly say and I clearly see that Ghanaians will be very happy on Friday after the game because the Black Stars are going to win the match with a kind of football never seen before on the field,” the AUTHENTIC MAN said.

He added……”I am saying this because from where I sit as a spiritualist and with what God has shown me, I see Ghana playing some totally different level of super delightful football that will shock the whole Ghana.



Nana Kwaku Bonsam further said “the Black Stars will play the typical golden days football that we all witnessed and always cheered them on in the past just like in the days of the old Black Stars. I tell you, Ghana Black Stars will play the Nigerians and show them the highest level of real soccer, association football and they will win the game on Friday.”



