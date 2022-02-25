Ghana will beat Nigeria home and away - Richard Kingston

Ghana’s goalkeepers’ trainer, Richard Olele Kingson

Olele defends Jojo Wollacott's performance at AFCON

Ghana knocked out of AFCON 2021 at the group stage



Black Stars to play Nigeria in 2022 World Cup playoff



Ghana's goalkeepers' trainer, Richard Olele Kingson, is confident the Black Stars would beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoff.



Although the Nigerians showcased a superb performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Olele believes the Black Stars can build on their last game against Comoros at the 2021 AFCON to beat the Super Eagles.

"Our last performance is what has given me the confidence that if we are able to improve, we will beat Nigeria home and away," the former Black Stars goalkeeper said on Hot FM.



He added, "the way we played 10 against 11, if we are able to build on that, we will beat Nigeria home and away; write it down because I don't see any threat in Nigeria's team."



The Black Stars have a date with Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, and a win for Ghana would ensure qualification to the biggest football tournament for the 4th time.



Ghana's last five games have been very abysmal as the team has lost 3, drawn 1, and won 1. The Super Eagles, on the other hand, have won 3, drawn 1, and lost 1 in the last five outings.